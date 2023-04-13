SSCC hosting engineering open house

The Southern State Community College Engineering Department will hold an open house on Thursday, April 20 from 4-8 p.m. at the central campus in Hillsboro.

The event will serve as a preview to new students who might be interested in attending this fall semester, which begins in August. Registration is currently underway.

During the evening, attendees can engage with faculty, staff and current students who are enrolled in the programs, tour classrooms and lab space, meet with four-year transfer partners like Miami University, learn about scholarships and more.

”One of the best ways to ensure your job is recession-proof is to have a diversified skill set,” said SSCC Associate Professor of Engineering Jim Barnett. “An engineering degree from SSCC will help ensure your employer (or future employer) that you have the foundation necessary for success. Whether you are 16 or 60, it is never too late to change your future,” Barnett adds.

An engineering degree can provide access to almost any career. Engineering is a growing field in today’s technology-centered world, from designing and analyzing data to operating and maintaining different equipment. With an engineering background, graduates can stand out in the job market.

SSCC Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Erika Goodwin also commented that, “New industries are moving to the area and now is the perfect time to think about a career in engineering. Southern State’s engineering program could start you on your way to a new profession.”

Those interested in an engineering career have many pathways to choose from at Southern State. The programs are designed to provide students with hands-on experience and cover a broad range of topics, including engineering graphics, AutoCAD, DC circuits and devices, computer-aided manufacturing, physics, technical report writing, hydraulics, pneumatics and more.

“Come visit me on April 20 from 4-8 p.m. I would love the opportunity to show you what your future could look like with an SSCC Engineering degree,” said Barnett.

If you are interested in learning more about the Engineering Programs at Southern State but are unable to attend the event, you can email Barnett at jbarnett@sscc.edu.

Those interested may also visit www.sscc.edu/academics/programs/engineering.shtml or call 937-393-3431 today.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.