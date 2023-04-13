Hillsboro Garden Club attends spring meeting

Members of the Hillsboro Garden Club attended the Region 16 Spring meeting of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs in this month.

The meeting was held at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Waynesville and was hosted by the Waynesville and Clearcreek garden clubs. A total of 95 gardeners were present.

After being welcomed by Joyce Thomas, the Warren County contact, a short business meeting was called to order by Region 16 Director Barbara Myers, who noted as nice as the weather was, we should all be outside in our gardens.

The day’s theme was “Let’s Get Creative” and this was reflected in the morning program “Creating Design in a Collectors Garden” given by Bob Iiames. Then the Daffodil Flower Show was on. Barbara Myers stressed the importance of knowing the actual class of the daffodil you enter in a show.

After a delicious lunch the afternoon speaker was Erin Shaw of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. She spoke on “Butterflies, Pollinators and Native Plants,” and warned those in attendance of the Spotted Lanternfly, which is a danger to many trees. Attendees were also informed of the importance of having a presence on the Internet. This is very helpful in attracting new members.

The Hillsboro Garden Club’s Teresa Cudkowicz was named Region 16 Gardener of the Year and presented with an OAGC frog.

After door prizes and being updated on the fall region meeting, everyone packed up their treasures and left for home.

The members who attended from Highland County were Judith Stivender, Nancy Sonner, Andrea Schneider, Larry and Judy Moore, Ruth Anna Duff, Teresa Cudkowicz, Jennifer West and guest Carla Spruill.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.