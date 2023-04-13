GOOD program returns to L-Clay Elementary

The Lynchburg Lions Club hosted its annual Going On Or Undefeated (GOOD) program at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School recently. The program is presented each year to all fifth-grade students by Ron Derry, a former teacher and coach who went completely blind. Since he lost his sight he has been presenting speeches and demonstrations to thousands of students. He stresses character, perseverance and integrity. Ten students will receive GOOD shirts at the end of the school year. The winners will be selected based on how they fulfill the characteristics promoted by Derry. He is pictured (center) with some of the students from Mrs. Hale’s class.

