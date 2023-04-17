MT rolls over McClain

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team visited Mitchell Park in Greenfield on a beautiful Thursday for a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the McClain Tigers and came away with a 12-1 victory in six innings.

Miami Trace scored one run in the first, four in the second and seven in the sixth.

The Tigers avoided being shutout with one run in the bottom of the sixth.

Cole Little started and got the win for the Panthers. He pitched six innings with four hits, one earned run, one walk and seven strikeouts.

Andrew Potts started for McClain and pitched five innings, absorbing the loss. He allowed seven hits and nine runs (seven earned) with five walks and one strikeout.

Alex Perie pitched one inning with three hits and three runs (one earned) with no walks and one strikeout.

McClain committed four errors in the game and Miami Trace had three defensive miscues.

For the Tigers, Connor McCune had two hits; Potts walked and scored; Gavin Warren drove in one run and Eli Douglas scored.

McClain stranded nine base runners and Miami Trace left six runners on.

RHE

MT 140 007 x — 12 10 3

Mc 000 001 x — 1 4 4