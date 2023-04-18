Indians come jup short at MT

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team hosted the Indians of Hillsboro High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game last Friday with the hosts posting an 8-1 win.

Freshman Cam Morton started for the Panthers and turned in an outstanding performance. He pitched seven innings allowing five hits and one run (earned). He walked one and struck out four.

Ashton Clemons started for the Indians and was tagged with the loss. He pitched five innings with nine hits and eight runs (five earned) with one walk and two strikeouts.

Peyton Aber pitched one scoreless inning with two hits allowed.

After scoring one run in the bottom of the second, the Panthers scored what proved to be the winning runs with two in the third. Miami Trace added to its lead with three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Hillsboro dodged the shutout with a run in the top of the sixth.

Nic Burns and Jackson Cornele both had two hits for Hillsboro and Korbin Adams had one. Adams’ hit was a double. Burns scored for the Indians on Adams’ double.

RHE

H 000 001 0 — 1 5 3

MT 012 320 x — 8 11 1

