Tigers stumble late at Trace

After a tough loss to their chief rivals the Washington Blue Lions on Tuesday,, the Miami Trace varsity baseball team was right back in action Wednesday with another home Frontier Athletic Conference game, this one against the McClain Tigers. Both teams got fine starting pitching efforts from their respective mound men, but the Panthers were able to rally late to post a 3-2 victory.

The Panthers improve to 8-4 overall, 4-2 in the FAC with the victory.

Brady Armstrong started and pitched seven innings to record the win for the Panthers. He allowed five hits and two earned runs with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Haydon Hice was the hard luck losing pitcher for the Tigers. He pitched six innings with nine hits, three runs (none earned), no walks and seven strikeouts.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third.

Miami Trace got on the board with one run in the bottom of the fourth.

For the Tigers, Seth Weller and Hice singled in the third inning and both scored on a double by Kaden Penwell. Andrew Potts and Gavin Warren each also hit a single for McClain.

For the Panthers, Gaige Stuckey went 3 for 4 with a triple; Dillon Hyer was 2 for 4 with one RBI; Cooper Enochs had one hit and scored one run; Cole Little and Cam Morton each had one hit for Miami Trace.

McClain is 6-8-1 overall, 0-6 in the FAC with a game at Jackson scheduled for Friday. The Tigers host the Blue Lions Monday and then Nelsonville-York on Tuesday.

RHE

Mc 002 000 0 — 2 5 4

MT 000 102 x — 3 9 2

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.