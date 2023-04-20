Indian netters topple Blue Lions

WASHINGTON C.H. — The Hillsboro boys tennis team picked up a Frontier Athletic Conference victory Wednesday by defeating Washington, 3-2

At first singles, Blake Bagheri of Washington defeated Michael Koogler of Hillsboro, 6-0, 6-1.

At second singles, Mason Mullins of Washington defeated Gavin Brown of Hillsboro, 6-1, 6-0.

At third singles, Madisyn Hollen of Hillsboro won by default.

At first doubles, Jon Rader and Landon Miller of Washington fell to Ryan Fender and Owen Florea of Hillsboro in three sets, 2-6, 6-4, 2-6.

At second doubles, Logan Miller and Landen Mayfield of Washington lost to Curtis Pegran and Steven Rogers of Hillsboro, 2-6, 2-6.

Tyler Flora is a reporter for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.