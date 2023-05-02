HHS boys, Lady Tigers win Bergstrom Invite

GREENFIELD — The McClain Tigers held the annual Bob Bergstrom Invitational Friday. There were two-thirds of the Frontier Athletic Conference with Hillsboro, Miami Trace, Washington and McClain, as well as Fairfield, Adena, Paint Valley and Circleville.

McClain won the girls’ meet with 136.5 points. Hillsboro was fourth with 93 points and Fairfield placed seventh with 59 team points.

On the boys’ side, Hillsboro won the meet with 129 points. McClain was third with 100 points and Fairfield was eighth with 16 points.

Luca Matesic of McClain was the meet medalist for the girls, scoring 22 points. Matesic placed first in the long jump, second in the triple jump and fifth in the 100-meter dash.

The McClain girls team recorded five first-place finishes. Lily Barnes won the discus throw with a distance of 119’ 6”; Matesic won the long jump with a leap of 16’ 1”; Brenna Wright took first in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.66, Mylie Lovett won the high jump, clearing 5’ 0” and Leah Lovett captured the shot put at 35’ 6 1/2”.

McClain’s D.J. Frost won the 400-meter dash in a time of 52.28.

The Hillsboro girls won the 4 x 800-meter relay in a time of 10:30.47. That relay was composed of Jailyn Williams, Taylor Thoroman, Ramsey Haines and Brooklynn Minton.

The Hillsboro boys won four events. The Indians placed first in the 4 x 800-meter relay in 8:55.18. Those runners were: Nick Turner, Chris Sowders, Corbin Winkle and Tate Davis. Cameron Smart won the 300-meter hurdles in 41.90 and Winkle won the 3200-meter run in 10:41.28, the only runner to finish in under 11 minutes. Hillsboro won the 4 x 400-meter relay in 3:41.51. That team was comprised of: Turner, Davis, Cooper Swope and Smart.

Fairfield’s Faith Donley won the 400-meter dash in 1:01.85, a scant .02 ahead of Miami Trace’s Kamika Bennett.

Fairfield’s top result on the boys’ side was Larkin Friend placing fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:16.87.

Girls results, 1st place Hillsboro, Fairfield, McClain

Shot put – Leah Lovett, Mc, 1st, 35’ 6 1/2”; Lily Barnes, Mc, 2nd, 34’ 3 1/2”; Paris Priest, F, 3rd, 32’ 4”; McKinley Cox, F, 9th, 27’ 10 1/2”; Anne-Marie Ogden, H, 11th, 27’ 1/2”; Peyton Bayless, H, 12th, 26’ 1 1/2”

High jump – Mylie Lovett, Mc, 1st, 5’ 0”; Gracie Thorman, H, 4th, 4’ 10”; Hallie Haines, F, 5th, 4’ 8”; Anna Eikenberry, Mc, tie 7th, 4’ 6”; Ramsey Haines, H, tie 9th, 4’ 4”

Pole vault – Claire Robinson, A, 1st, 10’ 0”; Becca Bergstrom, Mc, 4th, 8’ 0”; Katie Cook, Mc, 9th, 7’ 0”; Allison Browning, H, tie 10th, 6’ 0”

4 x 800-meter relay – H, 1st, 10:30.47 (Jailyn Williams, Taylor Thoroman, Ramsey Haines, Brooklynn Minton); Mc, 4th, 11:36.76 (Kaitlyn Jett, Brooklyn Baldwin, Sierra Barton, Katrina Sturgeon); F, 6th, 12:29.19 (Kennedy Zink, Maddy Wiseman, Kendal Welling, Ginny Trent)

100-meter hurdles – Brenna Wright, Mc, 1st, 16.66; Kobie Miles, H, 4th, 17.38; Avery Teeters, F, 5th, 18.10; Kamryn Asbury, H, 10th, 18.86; Madalyn Giffin, Mc, 13th, 20.39

100-meter dash – Faith Yancey, C, 1st, 12.65; Luca Matesic, Mc, 5th, 13.58; Allison Browning, H, 6th, 13.62; Faith Donley, F, 7th, 13.64; Ryan Butterbaugh, Mc, 9th, 13.72; Halle Jones, H, 14th, 14.33; Madalyn Combs, F, 15th, 15.37

4 x 200-meter relay – W, 1st, 1:50.82 (Morgan Cartwright, Kierstyn Mitchell, Megan Mongold, Allie Mongold); Mc, 2nd, 1:55.34 (Kaitlyn Jett, Brenna Wright, Anna Eikenberry, Addison Olaker); H, 6th, 1:57.70 (Alizeh Hudson, Elizabeth Sowders, Kelsey Gilkison, Allison Browning); F, 7th, 2:07.61 (Ginny Trent, Mariska Sheppard, Mya McIntosh, Madalyn Combs)

1600-meter run – Maddux Bigam, C, 1st, 5:24; Taylor Thoroman, H, 4th, 5:52; Bree Bailey, H, 7th, 5:55; Brooklyn Baldwin, Mc, 8th, 5:56

4 x 100-meter relay – C, 1st, 51.49 (Sydney Lattimer, Isabelle Perini, Payton Ford, Faith Yancey); H, 4th, 55.05 (Alizeh Hudson, Kobie Miles, Halle Jones, Kelsey Gilkison); F, 7th, 1:00.20 (Ginny Trent, Adelia Butler, Mya McIntosh, Madalyn Combs); Mc, dq

400-meter dash – Faith Donley, F, 1st, 1:01.85; Halle Haines, F, 3rd, 1:01.94; Jailyn Williams, H, 5th, 1:03.15; Olivia Covault, H, 6th, 1:03.28; Anna Eikenberry, Mc, 11th, 1:11.50; Abigail Marsh, Mc, 12th, 1:13.09

300-meter hurdles – Jana Griffith, MT, 1st, 48.31; Ryan Butterbaugh, Mc, 2nd, 49.70; Brenna Wright, Mc, 3rd, 50.77; Kobie Miles, H, 4th, 51.43; Avery Teeters, F, 6th, 52.10; Kamryn Asbury, H, 7th, 52.19;

800-meter run – Ellie Patrick, C, 1st, 2:31.10; Jailyn Williams, H, 2nd, 2:36.42; Kaitlyn Jett, Mc, 3rd, 2:37.03; Kennedy Zink, F, 5th, 2:49.19; Ginny Trent, F, 6th, 2:52.61; Katrina Sturgeon, Mc, 8th, 2:59.40

200-meter dash – Faith Yancey, C, 1st, 26.18; Olivia Covault, H, 4th, 28.18; Hallie Haines, F, 5th, 28.37; Becca Bergstrom, Mc, 6th, 28.78; Katie Cook, Mc, 7th, 29.27; Avery Teeters, F, 10th, 29.59

3200-meter run – Maddux Bigam, C, 1st, 12:00.54; Ramsey Haines, H, 3rd, 13:05.80; Brooklyn Minton, H, 5th, 14:11.18; Maddy Wiseman, F, 7th, 15:33.46

4 x 400-meter relay – MT, 1st, 4:16.33 (Jana Griffith, Kaelin Pfeifer, Gracie Shull, Kamika Bennett); H, 3rd, 4:22.66 (Jailyn Williams, Graie Thoroman, Kobie Miles, Olivia Covault); F, 5th, 4:27.16 (Avery Teeters, Kennedy Zink, Hallie Haines, Faith Donley); Mc, 6th, 4:27.94 (Kaitlyn Jett, Becca Bergstrom, Ryan Butterbaugh, Lillian Saunders)

Long jump – Luca Matesic, Mc, 1st, 16’ 1”; Gracie Thoroman, H, 4th, 15’ 1”; Natasha Knight, H, 9th, 14’ 3”; Mylie Lovett, Mc, 10th, 13’ 11”; Adelia Butler, F, 12th, 13’ 1 1/2”; Mya McIntosh, F, 13’ 0”

Discus throw – Lily Barnes, Mc, 1st, 119’ 6”; Leah Lovett, Mc, 3rd, 99’ 8”; Abby Mustard, Mc, 5th, 94’ 9”; Amani Cumberland, H, 6th, 89’ 7”; Allie Roush, H, 12th, 73’ 3”; McKinley Cox, F, 13th, 66’ 0”; Paris Priest, F, 15th, 60’ 2”; Renae Wright, Mc, 18th, 46’ 4”

Triple jump – Emma Groff, C, 1st, 30’ 9”; Luca Matesic, Mc, 2nd, 30’ 5”; Addison Olaker, Mc, 3rd, 29’ 0”; Gracie Thoroman, H, 5th, 26’ 9”

Girls team scores – McClain, 1st, 136.5; Circleville, 2nd, 129.5; Miami Trace, 3rd, 119; Hillsboro, 4th, 93; Washington, 5th, 83; Adena, 6th, 66; Fairfield, 7th, 59; Paint Valley, 8th, 12

Boys results, 1st place, McClain, Hillsboro, Fairfield

Discus throw – Reid Lanham, PV, 1st, 135’ 8”; Michael Stevenson, Mc, 2nd, 130’ 2”; Emerson Yates, Mc, 3rd, 128’ 5”; Heath McCravey, H, 4th, 120’ 2”; Ayden Clemons, H, 5th, 117’ 1”; Caleb Vidourek, F, 12th, 79’ 7”; Isaac Burns, F, 13th, 76’ 9”

Shot put – Roman Wisecup, PV, 1st, 47’ 9”; Ayden Clemons, H, 2nd, 45’ 1 1/2”; Emerson Yates, Mc, 4th, 41’ 10 1/2”; Robbie Wise, Mc, 5th, 41’ 1”; Ryan Mau, H, 8th, 38’ 4”; Isaac Burns, F, 11th, 34’ 10 1/2”; Alex Wiget, F 15th, 30’ 1 1/2”

Long jump – Cole Miller, PV, 1st, 23’ 1 1/2”; Steven Kibler, H, 4th, 19’ 3”; Jack Wagoner, H, 8th, 18’ 5”; Josiah Burchett, Mc, 11th, 17’ 0”; James Duncan, F, 12th, 16’ 3 1/2”

4 x 800-meter relay – H, 1st, 8:55.18 (Nick Turner, Chris Sowders, Corbin Winkle, Tate Davis); Mc, 3rd, 9:33.64 (Creed Davis, Jobe Lugo, Zach Scales, Bryaden Black)

110-meter hurdles – Paris Nelson, W, 1st, 16.42; Cameron Smart, H, 3rd, 16.65; Mathias Hostetler, H, 9th, 21.05; Nathan Alvarez, Mc, 10th, 23.84

100-meter dash – Mason Coffman, W, 1st, 11.23; D.J. Frost, Mc, 3rd, 11.50; Jevin Hochstul, H, tie 10th, 12.16; Keahi Mhanna, H, tie 10th, 12.16; Janre Lerio, F, 12th, 12.33; James Duncan, F, 14th, 13.34; Carlos Gonzalez, Mc, 15th, 13.39

4 x 200-meter relay – C, 1st, 1:34.38 (Omari Graham, Jake Yancey, Joe Streitenberger, Jude Blair); H, 5th, 1:39.26 (Jevin Jochstul, Keahi Mhanna, Austin Bledsoe, Michael Burns); Mc, 6th, 1:46.49 (Cameron Medley, Nathan Alvarez, Kenton McGlone, Braylon)

1600-meter run – Ryan Richendollar, A, 1st, 4:38.41; Corbin Winkle, H, 2nd, 4:54.40; Ryan Howland, H, 5th, 5:06.76; Britton Campbell, F, 7th, 5:13.68; Jordan Lugo, Mc, 12th, 5:55.83; Jeremy Webb, Mc, 13th, 6:07.85

4 x 100-meter relay – W, 1st, 44.95 (Rocky Jones, Toby Mitchell, Paris Nelson, Mason Coffman); H, 3rd, 46.45 (Jevin Hochstul, Keahi Mhanna, Jack Wagoner, Steven Kibler); Mc, 6th, 47.58 (T.D. Matesic, Cameron Medley, Ethan Eakins, Creed Davis); F, 8th, 50.54 (Janre Lerio, James Duncan, Isaac Burns, Isaiah Caldwell)

400-meter dash – D.J. Frost, Mc, 1st, 52.28; T.D. Matesic, Mc, 2nd, 54.33; Dalton Hampton, F, 5th, 56.15; Cooper Swope, H, 7th, 56.21; Austin Bledsoe, H, 9th, 57.85; Jordan Bennington, F, 11th, 58.88;

300-meter hurdles – Cameron Smart, H, 1st, 41.90; Ethan Eakins, Mc, 7th, 48.47; Nathan Alvarez, Mc, 9th, 51.52; Mathias Hostetler, H, 10th, 53.81

800-meter run – Ryan Richendollar, A, 1st, 2:06.25; Nick Turner, H, 2nd, 2:07.46; Tate Davis, H, 2:12.13; Larkin Friend, F, 4th, 2:16.87; Creed Davis, Mc, 5th, 2:17.19; Jordan Bennington, F, 10th, 2:27.18; Max Colburn, Mc, 16th, 3:01.68

200-meter dash – Mason Coffman, W, 1st, 23.35; D.J. Frost, Mc, 2nd, 24.03; T.D. Matesic, Mc, 5th, 24.69; Michael Burns, H, 7th, 25.09; Isaiah Caldwell, F, 12th, 27.26; James Duncan, F, 13th, 29.04

3200-meter run – Corbin Winkle, H, 1st, 10:41.28; Chris Sowders, H, 3rd, 11:32.13; Jobe Lugo, Mc, 5th, 11:54.94; Eli Bogard, Mc, 10th, 13:23.44; Gregary Achtermann, F, 13th, 14:09.59

4 x 400-meter relay – H, 1st, 3:41.51 (Nick Turner, Tate Davis, Cooper Swope, Cameron Smart); Mc, 4th, 3:53.25 (T.D. Matesic, Ethan Eakins, Creed Davis, Robbie Wise); F, 5th, 3:54.08 (Janre Lerio, Dalton Hampton, Britton Campbell, Larkin Friend)

High jump – Paris Nelson, W, 1st, 5’ 10”; Steven Kibler, H, 2nd, 5’ 8”; Jack Wagoner, H, 7th, 5’ 4”; Josiah Bruchett, Mc, 8th, 5’ 2”

Pole vault – Zach Buitendorp, C, 1st, 13’ 0”; Jackson Crago, Mc, 5th, 10’ 0”; Austin Bledsoe, H, 6th, 9’ 6”; Justin Legge, Mc, 7th, 9’ 6”; Cooper Swope, H, 8’ 0”

Triple jump – Bryson Smith, A, 1st, 37’ 9”; Josiah Burchett, Mc, 3rd 36’ 1”; Carlos Gonzalez, Mc, 8th, 28’ 8”

Boys team scores – Hillsboro, 1st, 129; Washington, 2nd, 120; McClain, 3rd, 100; Miami Trace, 4th, 90; Circleville, 5th, 89; Adena, 6th, 86; Paint Valley, 7th, 69; Fairfield, 8th, 16

Chris Hoppes is the sports editor for the Record-Herald in Washington C.H.