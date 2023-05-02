HPD using new body cameras

Hillsboro Police Department officers have been using new body-worn cameras since Monday.

The cameras were obtained through a grant of $55,476 from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services that was approved in December of 2022. The department deployed 10 Axon Body 3 cameras through the funding.

The cameras are among the latest generation of the company’s product line and will allow the Hillsboro Police Department to continue to comply with law enforcement best practices.

Hillsboro Police Chief Eric Daniels said his officers have been receptive to wearing body cameras on duty and that the cameras have proved to be useful. “We use them for every citizen interaction, and it provides transparency,” he said. “We use it for evidentiary purposes.”

Daniels said the department has been using body cameras since 2019, and the department has mandated their use by all on-duty officers.

The Hillsboro Police Department was awarded final certification on the use of body-worn cameras Feb. 4, 2020 by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.