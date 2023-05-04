HCHD offering blood pressure, heptitis tests

May is National High Blood Pressure Education Month and the Highland County Health Department is offering free blood pressure readings to help raise awareness about the importance of monitoring and maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a common condition that can lead to serious health problems such as heart disease, stroke and kidney failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly half of all adults in the United States have high blood pressure, yet many are unaware they have it.

To combat this issue, the Highland County Health Department is encouraging residents to take advantage of its free blood pressure readings throughout the entire month of May. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 937-393-1941 or by visiting one of the many convenient Care-A-Van stops.

“Regular blood pressure screenings are crucial for maintaining good health,” said Erin Mustard, the director of nursing at Highland County Health Department. “By offering these free screenings, we hope to raise awareness about the importance of monitoring blood pressure and help our community members take steps to prevent serious health problems.”

The health department encourages everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to get their blood pressure checked and to learn more about hypertension prevention and management.

Hepatitis Awareness

The health department is also offering free Hepatic Function Panel tests for the entire month of May in recognition of National Hepatitis Awareness Month. The department hopes to promote awareness of hepatitis and encourage early detection of liver problems through this free service.

Hepatitis is a liver disease caused by a virus. It can be contracted through contaminated food and water or through contact with infected blood or bodily fluids. There are several types of hepatitis, including hepatitis A, B and C. Symptoms can vary depending on the type of hepatitis, but they can include fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain and jaundice.

While hepatitis is a major concern, there are other individuals who may benefit from a hepatic function panel test as well. The liver is a vital organ that plays a crucial role in many bodily functions, including detoxification, digestion and metabolism. Individuals who have a history of liver disease or who are heavy alcohol drinkers may benefit from this test. It is also recommended for individuals who take certain medications that may affect liver function.

To schedule an appointment for the Hepatic Function Panel, individuals can call the Highland County Health Department at 937-393-1941 or visit one of the department’s various Care-A-Van stops. The mobile clinics will be stopping at various locations throughout the county during every Wednesday from April 26 to Sept. 27, 2023.

“We are pleased to offer this free service to the community in recognition of National Hepatitis Awareness Month,” said Mustard. “We want to encourage individuals to take advantage of this opportunity to get tested and stay informed about their liver health.”

The test is quick and easy, taking only a few minutes to complete. Results will be mailed to individuals within a week of taking the test.

For more information on the Hepatic Function Panel or to schedule an appointment, contact the health department at 937-393-1941.

Submitted by Shala Shupert, public health nurse, Highland Co​unty Health Department.