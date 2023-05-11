Hice signs with OCU

McClain High School’s Haydon Edward Hice (right) is pictured with head coach George Arroyo Jr. signing a letter of intent to play soccer at Ohio Christian University in Circleville. Hice has played soccer since he was 4 years old. He was a starter on the Tiger varsity team all four years. He was named All-Frontier Athletic Conference and second-team all-district freshman year, second-team all-district his junior year and All-FAC and all-district his senior year. He went his whole high school career with perfect attendance at McClain.

