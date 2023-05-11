Hice signs with OCU

By
Staff Reports
-

McClain High School’s Haydon Edward Hice (right) is pictured with head coach George Arroyo Jr. signing a letter of intent to play soccer at Ohio Christian University in Circleville. Hice has played soccer since he was 4 years old. He was a starter on the Tiger varsity team all four years. He was named All-Frontier Athletic Conference and second-team all-district freshman year, second-team all-district his junior year and All-FAC and all-district his senior year. He went his whole high school career with perfect attendance at McClain.

Submitted photo

McClain High School’s Haydon Edward Hice (right) is pictured with head coach George Arroyo Jr. signing a letter of intent to play soccer at Ohio Christian University in Circleville. Hice has played soccer since he was 4 years old. He was a starter on the Tiger varsity team all four years. He was named All-Frontier Athletic Conference and second-team all-district freshman year, second-team all-district his junior year and All-FAC and all-district his senior year. He went his whole high school career with perfect attendance at McClain.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR