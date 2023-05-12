New police academy starting at SSCC

A new police academy will begin on Aug. 21 at Southern State Community College and registration is underway. The deadline for submitting applications is July 15.

The Basic Peace Officer Training Academy at Southern State provides the required training to be a peace officer in Ohio. Those who successfully complete the program will be eligible to sit for the Ohio Peace Officers Training Council State Certification Examination.

Southern State’s program presently consists of 740 hours of training with classes held at the central campus in Hillsboro during the following times: Monday through Thursday evenings from 6-10 p.m., every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and scheduled Sundays as required.

Interviews and physical conditioning pre-assessments for the August 2023 to May 2024 Basic Peace Officer Training Academy will begin in June.

“Becoming a police officer can be a rewarding and challenging career choice,” said SSCC Academy Commander Doug Daniels. “If you’re interested in pursuing this path, there are several steps you can take to prepare yourself for a career in law enforcement.”

Daniels also adds, “It’s important to be prepared physically, mentally, and emotionally, and to have a strong commitment to serving and protecting your community.”

Along with the Basic Peace Officers Training Program, Southern State also offers an associate degree in law enforcement.

To learn more, visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/programs/law-enforcement.shtml or call SSCC at 800.628.7722, ext. 2825.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.