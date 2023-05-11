Yummy, refreshing pudding fluff

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week we are making banana pudding fluff. I don’t know about you, but I love pudding and I love bananas. Plus, it’s easy with not lots of ingredients — my kind of dessert.

Everyone will love this great dessert. It’s so refreshing. Yum!

Please send me your favorite recipes so I can put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send in those recipes so I can share them. Send them, along with a story about the recipe if you have one, to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

BANANA PUDDING FLUFF

Ingredients

1 box (3.4 ounces) of instant vanilla pudding mix

1 cup of non-fat (I used 2 percent) milk

8 ounces of Cool Whip

3 cups of marshmallows

3 cups of vanilla wafers

3 medium bananas sliced

Directions

Whisk pudding mix and milk together and let sit for three minutes.

Stir in Cool Whip, then add marshmallows, wafers and sliced bananas, stirring all together.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.