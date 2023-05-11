MHS Food For America

McClain FFA hosted its annual Food For America event this month. Preschoolers through fifth-graders that attend Greenfield Elementary had the opportunity to go to the high school ag building and learn about agriculture. The McClain FFA officers led the kids through the four rotations. Elementary students got to sit on and take a picture with a tractor and then go pet a rodeo horse. They also got to pet and see several different farm animals like rabbits, chickens, cows, goats, a pig and a dog. Then the kids went into an ag class to learn about cows and make their own cow out of paper plates. Around 600 students visited the event and the McClain FFA looks forward to hosting this event for years to come.

