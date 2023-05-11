Ross, Minton crowned at 2023 Hillsboro High School Prom

The 2023 Hillsboro High School Prom was held on April 29 at the Roberts Center in Wilmington. The event was hosted by the junior class and Mrs. Jones.

The junior class advisors were Marah Roush, Allison Browning, Rylie Scott and Morgan Garman.

After the grand march,which began at 5 p.m., students took pictures with friends and family before boarding buses to Wilmington. When students returned to the school later that night, they were given an opportunity to change before heading up to the elementary school for the Hillsboro After Prom. There were snacks, bounce houses, laser tag, tie-dye and more.

Thank you to the sponsors who helped make the prom a success.

Submitted by Rylea Scarberry.