Large hailstones, new patrol officers and RF Pavilion

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1927, The News-Herald reported that Ben Rosenbaum, New York, visited Greenfield to enter into a contract to finance the Paint Creek dam and power plant project with M. Irwin Dunlap and Sen. J.F. Todd.

The Rocky Fork Pavilion opened for the season and saw the “largest crowd ever at popular amusement resort,” with the opening music presented by the Orchestra of Springfield helmed by Carl Burkhardt.

A contest was held by the Hillsboro merchants at the courthouse square where a Chevrolet Landau would be given away, with this being the second such contest after “Kurt” Larkin won the first one.

One hundred and fifty business people from Columbus planned to visit Hillsboro as a part of its Good Will Tour, after which they were scheduled to go to the American Legion Drum Corps and hold a small meeting.

Multiple new books were added to the public library “despite the fact that the trustees have but little money to spend,” with some of those books being “The Apple Tree” by Margery Bianco and “If I Were King” by J.H. McCarthy.

The Forum Theatre advertised multiple showings including “The Red Mills,” starring Marion Davies, Owen Moore and Louise Fazenda, and “Tom and His Pals,” starring Tom Tyler in an “unbeatable western combination.”

The Paris, located in Hillsboro and Wilmington, advertised multiple products including a “special lot” of spring dresses for $6.95, two different lots of double-service aprons for $1 and $1.59, respectively, and every color of broadcloth smocks for $1.59.

This week in 1952, The Press-Gazette reported that incumbent county officials all won their respective elections as two different county commissioners and the county recorder all won a chance to be re-elected in the November election.

Hillsboro City Council voted to hire two new patrol officers for Hillsboro’s police force as state code required that police “cannot be worked over eight hours in any one day” and the schedule couldn’t be set up with the size of the unit prior to the hires.

The State Natural Resources Commission approved the completion of Rocky Fork Lake even though the site at the time did not meet the requirements, with the commission saying that the money spent on the site meant it should be completed as soon as possible.

Hailstones “much larger than an ordinary egg” and violent winds visited Highland County and caused damage into the thousands of dollars, with one farm reporting about 80 dead chickens and 50 broken window panes.

In sports, the Lynchburg baseball squad won by a score of 6-5 over Mt. Orab thanks to a two-out, ninth-inning, rally where Lynchburg rattled off four runs to come back from a three-run deficit.

The Roselawn Drive-In Theatre, located in Allensburg, advertised multiple films including “Happy Go Lovely,” starring David Niven and Vera-Ellen, and “Ma and Pa Kettle at the Fair,” starring Marjorie Main and Percy Kilbride.

Kroger advertised multiple products during Don McNeill Week, including a pound of haddock or perch tender fillets for 39 cents, a 10-ounce package of butter cookies for 25 cents and two one-pound cans of pink salmon for $1.

This week in 1977, The Press-Gazette reported that a 5 percent raise for all certified and non-certified employees was approved, with the vote tally being 4-1 in favor of the pay increase.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners approved a bid from the American Culvert and Fabricating Co. of Cambridge of $7,260 for an annular, riveted corrugated metal culvert for the county highway department.

Highland County received $13,593 from the March distribution of the public assistance payments, with that money used for “administering and purchasing family and children services” like daycare and family planning.

Highland District Hospital discussed multiple possible alternatives for hospital management services, with them coming from the administrator of Brown County Hospital, an affiliation with Christ Hospital or a selection of a new administrator.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School baseball team moved to the finals of the sectional tournament thanks to a 5-1 victory over the McClain Tigers, with starting pitcher Tyler Woods going the distance.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “The Littlest Horse Thieves,” starring Alastair Sim and Peter Barkworth,” and “The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh,” starring Sterling Holloway and Sebastian Cabot.

The Butcher Shoppe advertised multiple products including a pound of round steak for $1.49, rump or sirloin tip roast for $1.69 per pound and store-sliced boiled ham for $1.99 per pound.

This week in 2007, The Times-Gazette reported that four Highland County students won the top awards at the Cabin Fever High School Arts Showcase, with Best of Show going to Coleen Hall of McClain High School.

The Committee for a Better Greenfield saw its plan to move to a city manager model approved as a special election vote for the measure won by 12 percent over its former model of government.

The unofficial results tabulated by the Highland County Board of Elections were released, but some were found “moot” following Greenfield’s vote to change to a city manager form of government.

GoodRadio.TV announced its agreement to purchase local radio station WSRW 1590 AM from Clear Channel Communications, with the deal not complete until the Federal Communications Commission approved it.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School baseball team lost to the Circleville Tigers, 6-1, in the Division II Southeast District Sectional semifinal, ending Hillsboro’s season with an 11-9 record and a second-place conference finish.

Lowe’s advertised multiple products including a Fuchsia hanging basket for $10.98, a 2-in-1 Multi-Task lamp for $49.97, a 10-cup thermal coffeemaker for $39.97 and a Werner two-step step stool for $17.88.

