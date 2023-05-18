Hillsboro attends Ohio FFA Convention

Hillsboro FFA State Degree recipients are pictured (l-r) Abigail Rudy, Bryce Parsons, Brogen Priest, Riley Collins, Reagan Eastes, Gracie Thoroman, Sarah Larrick and Jenna Rhoades. Submitted photo

On May 4-5, the Hillsboro FFA Chapter attended the 95th Ohio FFA Convention.

On the first day the members attended the first session and watched one of their members, Bryce Parsons, get chosen for the RISE FFA career program that Sunrise Cooperative offered. Parsons was announced as the winner. He won $1,000 that went toward the Hillsboro FFA Chapter to help enhance their program as well as a 2022 Jeep Gladiator.

After attending the first session the members took a trip to COSI, as well as attended the third session of the convention where they listened to the keynote speaker Kyle Scheele.

On the second day of the Ohio FFA Convention the members watched three of their chapter officers receive gold ratings on their officer books. These officers were McKenzie Pointer who received gold on her secretary book, Reagan Eastes who received gold on her treasurer’s book, and Breanna Cooper who received gold on her reporter’s book. After attending the session the members all went out to eat at a Hibachi restaurant before attending the last session of the convention.

During the last session the members watched Ashley Kimball, Julie Bass and Trinity Ferrell sing in the State FFA Choir. In the last session they watched 11 of their members received their State FFA Degree, the second highest level that can be achieved as an FFA member. In order to achieve this honor, the members had to have a list of requirements that they had to achieve. These members who qualified for the State FFA Degree are Alexandra Crago, Addyson Miles, Abigail Rudy, Bryce Parsons, Brogen Priest, Riley Collins, Jolee Cummings, Reagan Eastes, Gracie Thoroman, Sarah Larrick and Jenna Rhoades.

Submitted by Kaylee Earley, student advisor.