Battling childhood hunger

A summer feeding program that has served nearly 242,000 over the past six summers will run again this year from May 30 to Aug. 6.

The Hillsboro City Schools Summer Meal Program served 27,228 meals a year ago and plans to top that total this summer

”This year we have been granted Rural Non-Congregate Summer feeding sites. There are a very few summer programs that qualify for this and luckily we do,” said food service director for the schools. “This option will give us back some of the COVID-19 waivers that helped make summer meals more accessible for the rural areas. This option allows us to reach more children and break down barriers that a traditional summer feeding site may have hindered.”

The summer meals are for all children ages 18 and under. It does not matter where the child lives or what school district they attend. Meals will be served, grab-and-go style at the mobile units and will be for pick-up at the school building.

Parents picking up food will be allowed up to five meal packs. Parent pickup for six to 10 meals will have to have documentation on file. Those interested should see a staff member for details.

Breakfast and lunch will be served together. Weekend meal packs can be preordered to be picked up at the Friday sites.

“Though we are not growing this year as in new sites we will be increasing access to more children by allowing parent pick-ups and weekend meals served at Friday service,” Walker said. “This could potentially be our most challenging and rewarding year based on the history of how well this model of Grab and Go service works.”

Walker said she and those who work with the program get a sense of helping take of local students.

”Hunger doesn’t end when school is out,” she said. “There is a large need in our community. We have multiple food deserts. We are trying our best to reach those places with our mobile units but it’s still difficult for some families to come daily with the new options. Hopefully we can close the gap. One in five kids in Ohio do not know where their next meal will come from. Only one out of 10 kids who receive free or reduced lunches in the school year has access to meals in the summer. I know there is hunger in our community. We want to be a part of ending childhood hunger in Highland County.”

Following is list of the places summer meals will be available this year Monday through Friday. There will be no meal service July 3-9.

* 9-10 a.m. — Hillsboro H.S. (breakfast) 550 U.S. Route 62, Hillsboro

* 10:30-10:50 a.m. — Central office, 39 Willetsville Pike, Hillsboro

* 10:30-10:45 a.m. — Hillsboro Estates, 352 Johnson St., Hillsboro

* 10:50-11:10 a.m. — Hi-Land Terrace, 737 N. West St., Hillsboro

* 11-11:15 a.m. — Highland Heights, 271 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro

* 11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Peace Lutheran Church (Wednesday only) 231 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro

* 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Hillsboro High School, 550 U.S. 62, Hillsboro

* 11:30-11:45 a.m. — Red Barn North Shore, 10780 N. Shore Dr., Hillsboro

* 11:30-11:50 a.m. — Cedar Wood Apartments, 312 Cedar Woods Dr., Hillsboro

* 11:50-12 p.m. — Highland Holiday A (left), 6733 Inverness Dr., Hillsboro

* 12:00-12:20 p.m. — Highland Holiday B, 6733 Inverness Dr., Hillsboro

* 12:00-12:45 p.m. — Liberty Park, 201 Diamond Dr., Hillsboro

* 12:30-12:50 p.m. — Greater Life Assembly, 12145 North Shore Dr., Hillsboro

* 1:00-1:25 p.m. — Marshall Community Center, 11090 S.R. 124, Hillsboro

* 1:15-1:45 p.m. — Hillsboro Fire Station, 204 N. East St., Hillsboro

* 1:30 -1:55 p.m. — New Market Township Building, S.R. 62, New Market

* 2:00-2:30 p.m. — Rocky Fork Lake North Beach, 9800 N. Shore Dr., Hillsboro

* 2:00-2:25 p.m. — Highland County Fairgrounds, John St., Hillsboro

* 2:30-3:00 p.m. — Hillsboro Swim Organization, 635 W. Main St., Hillsboro

On June 5-9 meals will be served at 11 a.m. at Hillsboro Church Of Christ, 155 W. Walnut St.

On July 24-28 meals will be served at 11 a.m. at the Rocky Fork Lake Campground/Camp Dovetail area, N. Shore Dr.