A Prescription Drg Take Back, Shred-A-Thon and Community Wellness Day will be held June 3 at the old firehouse in the 100 block of North High Street in Hillsboro.

Warn, tattered and/or faded flags, banners or pendants can be dropped of in anticipation of replacing them on Flag Day, June 14.

The Prescription Drug Take Back will provide for the safe disposal of unused or expired medications including prescriptions, prescriptions ointments, pet medications, prescription patches, over-the-counter medications and vitamins.

No liquids or needles will be accepted.

Prescription drug disposal boxes are currently located at Corner Pharmacy in Greenfield, and in Hillsboro at Rite Aid, the Highland County Justice Center, Barr Pharmacy and CVS.

The Identity Theft Prevention will include shredding personal documents, checks stubs, credit card offers, receipts, old tax returns and any other material that might contain sensitive information. Up to 12,000 pounds of material can be collected.

Recycling Bins are currently located at Terry’s Grocery in Lynchburg, Bargain Barn in Greenfield, the Paint Township Building in Rainsboro, downtown Lynchbug, Premier Grain in Leesburg, the Rocky Fork State Park Campground entrance, and in Hillsboro at the board of education offices, Hi-TEC Center and Sunoco.

Submitted by the Highland County Health Department.