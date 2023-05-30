McClain All-Class Reunion returning after pandemic

McClain High School (left), Greenfield Middle School (right) and the school district’s vocational building are shown in this picture. Submitted photo

This summer will provide the opportunity for all past classes of McClain High School alumni to come together as the school is gearing up to host an all-class reunion in mid July.

It’s something that’s been done every few years, but the pandemic delayed this one for a bit, said John Wilson of the McClain Alumni Association, the group that has organized the event.

Things will kick off on July 15 with an opening ceremony on the front lawn in front of the high school. The ceremony will also include the celebration of E.L. McClain Day, a yearly event that includes a proclamation by the village of Greenfield honoring the Edward Lee and Lulu McClain, who supplied the school that serves the community, and their legacy.

Following that will be opportunities to tour the high school, meet with classmates, mingle with other graduates, swim in the pool or play in the gym, and even enjoy a dinner followed by a dance.

Included in the itinerary for the day is a two-hour lunch break where attendees are encouraged to enjoy Greenfield’s eateries and shops.

The schedule for the day is: 9 a.m. – opening ceremony on front lawn of McClain High School; 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. – guided and self-guided tours of the high school; 9:30 a.m. to noon – registration, the opportunity to visit classrooms designated for each decade, a chance to stop by the auditorium to watch historical footage from McClain High School through the years, and the McClain Mercantile on the first floor of the high school will be open where you’ll find a variety of McClain merchandise including old Dragon yearbooks, shirts, tumblers, and more; 11 a.m. to noon – the Present Meets the Past, a meet and greet in the old gym for clubs, organizations, teams, and the like; noon to 2 p.m. – a lunch break where people will have the opportunity to head out to Greenfield’s eateries and explore some shops; 2 – 4 p.m. – the open gym and open swim (lifeguard will be on duty) time. People can also request a specific classroom for this time so classmates can meet; 6-7 p.m. – a reservation-only dinner in the cafeteria.

Reservations for the dinner can be made at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mcclain-high-school-all-class-reunion-dinner-tickets-632262312597. To cap off the evening, Dance Through the Decades will be held in the new gym from 7-11 p.m.

To help support the event, the McClain School of Beauty 5K walk/run will be held on June 10. The event is sponsored by the McClain Alumni Association. The 5K begins at 8 a.m. and is an out-and-back trip on the bike trail beginning at Felson Park. The first-place female finisher and the first-place male finisher will receive a medal. The race costs $20 per person and people registered by May 30 are guaranteed a T-shirt. All proceeds will support the all-class reunion. A link to Register can be found in a May 16 post on the McClain Alumni Association Facebook page.

If there are any questions about the all-class reunion, you may contact John Wilson by email at MSgt.wilson@yahoo.com.

To keep up with things going on at the Greenfield Exempted Village School District, check out the district website at greenfield.k12.oh.us, the district’s social media pages, and each building’s Facebook pages.