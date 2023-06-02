Gas flow found, dial telephones, archery champs

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1935, The News-Herald reported that a gas flow was found 365 feet under the surface in blue limestone at a 22-acre farm owned by Braden Willett in Washington Township, a mile south of Berryville.

The Flower Festival, sponsored by the Hillsboro Garden Club, was scheduled to be held in the State Armory and featured an Old Costumes Show and a May Pole Dance, the latter of which was “an ancient custom which is being revived.”

The Pure Oil Co. announced that it “fixed” the lot behind its station on East Main Street for the use of free parking to “relieve the traffic congestion” in the business side of town, with the new lot able to hold 35 cars.

The number of Civil War veterans remaining in Highland County stood at 14 following “a large number of them” dying over the past year, with five in Hillsboro, three in Greenfield and others in Sinking Spring and Mowrystown, among others.

In sports, Coach Lawrence was hired by Lynchburg to be an athletics coach and mathematics teacher following his two years of work as the coach of Kingman High School where he led that squad to two county basketball championships.

The New Bell’s Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple showings including “Star of Midnight,” starring William Powell and Ginger Rogers, and “Four Hours to Kill!” starring Richard Barthelmess and Gertrude Michael.

The Famous Store advertised multiple products, including screen-door spring hinges for 9 cents per pair, all sizes of white bites for 10 cents, “unusual” white purses for 25 cents and chocolate fudge patties for 10 cents per pound.

This week in 1960, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the General Telephone Company announced that it planned to convert to dial telephones and “All-Number Calling” at the same time in late August, with Greenfield to be one of the first in the country with ANC exchanges.

The two co-chairmen of the annual Poppy Day sales, Charles Upp and Donald Phillips, announced that the total contributions were at $255.60, as the American Legion Auxiliary and other volunteer workers “disposed of” 1,813 red paper poppies locally.

Two-hundred-and-thirty-three students were in attendance at the all-night party that took place after the Junior-Senior Banquet held at McClain High School, with music for the dancing done by the Little Tommy James Orchestra.

Gail Taylor, a resident of Greenfield and veteran of the “Korean Conflict,” was elected post commander of the Robert A. Smith, Post 298, American Legion Post, following Taylor’s victory over Robert Strain.

In sports, the Greenfield Archery Club placed second in the state American Bowman’s Association trophy shoot held in Hillsboro, as the home Hillsboro Club took first place at the event.

The Ranch Theatre advertised multiple films including “On the Beach,” starring Gregory Peck, Ava Gardner and Fred Astaire, and “Mohawk,” starring Scott Brady, Rita Gam and Neville Brand.

The Famous 5c to $1 Store, located at 328 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products, including a cereal bowl and coffee mug for two for 17 cents and a plastic laundry basket for 57 cents.

This week in 1985, The Press-Gazette reported that the Ohio Board of Regents announced the year’s recipients of the 1985 Ohio Academic Scholarships, with multiple Highland County students the receivers of these scholarships with 1,000 total given out each year.

The Highland County Senior Citizen Center Advisory Board announced that it unanimously approved the placing of a tax levy on the General Election ballot in November for the purpose of providing funds for the center’s operation.

“Favorable participation” was had at the second annual Crappie Derby, sponsored by the Rocky Fork Lake Association, at Rocky Fork Lake as a total of 240 pounds of crappies were weighed.

The Children’s Services Board met with the Highland County Board of Commissioners to discuss the former’s need for more space in the annex building by closing two restrooms and a back hall “to make an area to meet with children and families.”

In sports, the Hillsboro American Legion baseball squad swept a doubleheader over Waverly for its fifth and sixth straight wins that moved the team’s record to 10-2 overall and 8-1 in league play, with both sides of the ball performing well.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Rambo: First Blood Part II,” directed by George Cosmatos and starring Sylvester Stallone and Richard Crenna, with tickets costing only $2 on Thursday’s Bargain Night.

This week in 2010, The Times-Gazette reported that the Cincinnati Freestore Foodbank, “the largest emergency food and services provider in Ohio,” traveled to the New Life Church and Ministries to help replenish almost $60,000 worth of losses at the church due to flooding.

The collapse of a culvert on S.R. 134 led to the road remaining closed until a possible construction project to replace the culvert was finished in the summer, with the culvert measuring at 72 inches in diameter and 95 feet long.

The Hillsboro Garden Club announced that it sent five delegates to the Maranatha Fellowship Hall in Plain City for the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, Region 16 Spring Meeting.

In sports, Holly Fouch qualified for the finals of the 100- and 200-meter dashes following the Division II Regional Track and Field Championships after placing seventh and sixth, respectively, in the races.

