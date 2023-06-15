HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

June 12

INCIDENTS

A business in the 2600 block of U.S. Route 50 reported a theft from a vehicle. This incident remains under investigation.

Deputies responded to the 9200 block of S.R. 73 after a call of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, it was determined that the incident was a verbal altercation. Both parties agreed to separate.

June 13

INCIDENTS/CHARGE

Deputies responded to the 8100 block of U.S. 50 to a call of a domestic dispute. After investigation, both parties agreed to separate.

A resident of the 13000 block of Cynthiana Road reported being assaulted. After investigation, Rachelle E. Miller, 49, Greenfield, was charged with aggravated assault.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Timothy Lake, 78, Hillsboro, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a closed road.

Tiffany McKenzie, 41, Hillsboro, trafficking in drugs.

Rose M. Alexander-McCann, 29, Mowrystown, failure to appear.

Sallie M. McKenzie, 41, Hillsboro, possession of drugs.