L-C Envirothon team finishes 2nd in state

Members of the Lynchburg-Clay Gold Team that placed second in the state envirothon are pictured (l-r) AbbiGail Manning, Kelsey McPherson, Abigail Shepherd, Sydney Hamilton, Sam Hamilton and coach Lara Hamilton. Submitted photo

The Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation District’s held its annual State Envirothon on June 12-13 at Defiance College. The top four scoring teams from each of the five Area Envirothons were eligible to participate in the State Envirothon.

This year, the Lynchburg-Clay Gold team, coached by Lara Hamilton, placed second in the Area 5 event to receive the honor of competing in the state contest.

The Envirothon is designed to stimulate, reinforce and enhance interest in the environment and natural resources among high school students. The competition tests students’ knowledge of soils, forestry, wildlife, aquatic ecology and current environmental issues.

Each student on an Envirothon team is challenged to contribute his or her personal best but the score that counts at the end of the Envirothon is the combined team score. Once the results were tallied, the Lynchburg-Clay Gold team won second overall in the state competition.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD district operations manager.