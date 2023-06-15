Hillsboro man involved in fatal crash

Centerville police investigate at the scene after a 9-year-old boy was killed Tuesday in Centerville after being struck by a vehicle operated by a Hillsboro man. Photo by Jim Noelker

A 9-year-old boy was struck and killed Tuesday in Centerville by a construction vehicle driven by a Hillsboro man.

The Hillsboro was man was identified as 40-year-old Michael S. Edwards. A Centerville police spokesperson said Edwards remained at the scene and was cooperating with police. No charges were filed against him, according to the police department’s accident report.

The victim was identified as Bryson Abraham of Centerville. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Edwards was northbound around 3 p.m. in the 800 block of South Main Street in the right lane of traffic approaching Revere Village Court while Abraham was crossing South Main Street eastbound, on foot from the median. As Abraham was crossing into the northbound right lane of travel, he was struck by the vehicle Edwards was driving. Abraham came to rest under the right front tire of Edwards’ vehicle, according to the crash report.

Abraham was enrolled in Centerville City Schools and was about to enter the fourth grade at Driscoll Elementary School, said district spokeswoman Sarah Swan, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Edwards was driving a 2002 Peterbilt semi tractor.

The crash closed South Main Street as crews investigated and reconstructed the crash.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.