Wilmington College Dean’s List

Wilmington College has released the names of students who have been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2023 semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Area students named to the list include:

FAYETTEVILLE – Randalyn R. Paulus, Fayetteville Blanchester Rd.

FRANKFORT – Allison P. Beatty, State Route 41 North; Cierra B. Bollender, Edgewood Ave; Josie A. Crabtree, Lyndon Rd, 4.0; Elijah A. Johnson, Lower Twin Rd;

HILLSBORO – Milain C. Burns, SR 131, 4.0; Andrea J. Kelch, Conrad St, 4.0; Brayden M. Kisling, Lanewood Dr; Angela K. Muse, US 62; Justin N. Scott, Rt. 124, 4.0; Erin Sheeley, Woodland Dr; Paige N. Teeters, Small Rd, 4.0.

LEESBURG – Magarah A. Bloom, Bridges Rd; Caitlin F. Campbell, Hardins Creek Rd; Cohen Frost, Hardins Creek Rd; Nathan B. Vidourek, US Hwy 62.

LYNCHBURG – Alec Elam, Panhandle Rd; Paige S. Flowers, Park Ave PO Box 401, 4.0; Taylor N. Mechlin, St Rt 251, 4.0; Sydney A. Morris, Shannon Way, 4.0; Drew E. Pitzer, SR 134; Karlie B. Taylor, St Rt 135.

WINCHESTER – Gabriel Moore, Greathouse Rd; Kameron Tomlin.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of public relations, Wilmington College.