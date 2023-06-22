5th Fourth of July Parade

One of the entries in last year’s Rocky Fork Lake Fourth of July Parade is pictured cruising down North Shore Drive. Times-Gazette file photo

The fifth annual Rocky Fork Lake Fourth of July Parade, organized by the Rocky Fork Lake Business Advisory Committee, will be held Tuesday, July 4.

Lineup for the parade begins at 9 a.m. at Beechwood Pizza, located at 6501 Beechwood Lane just off North Shore Drive, with the parade to follow at 10 a.m.

“Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera will serve as this year’s grand marshal for his dedication to the community,” said John Ingersoll, parade coordinator.

In previous years the parade has hosted more than 60 entries with free candy during the parade for children. Free ice cream will be available at the Rustic Cabin Restaurant, located at 10925 N. Shore Dr., and Bayview Campground and Cottages, located at 11104 N. Shore Dr., and before or after the parade.

Any group or organization that would like to enter the parade can pick up a registration form at any of the following locations: Buckeye Boat Repair, Rustic Cabin, Bayview Campground and Cottages and Beechwood Pizza, or you can contact Ingersol at buckeyeboatrepair@yahoo.com or 937-763-3959. You can also print the form from this year’s event page on Facebook.

Groups will be able to register before the parade begins. All parade entrants will need to check in and/or register upon arrival under the patio of Beechwood Pizza. Registering in advance is encouraged. As in years past, the top three entries judged to be the most patriotic entrants will receive a cash prize. Businesses, nonprofit organizations, youth groups and individuals are encouraged to participate in the parade.

Ingersoll and several other Rocky Fork business owners created the Rocky Fork Lake Business Advisory Committee. The group organized the first Fourth of July Parade in 2019 to help promote businesses in the Rocky Fork community.

“The first recorded celebration of the Fourth of July occurred in 1777 in Philadelphia,” said Ingersoll. “In a Philadelphia newspaper the day after the celebration a reporter wrote ‘May the Fourth of July, that glorious and ever memorable day, be the sons of freedom, from age to age till time shall be no more.’”

“In today’s times we tend to overlook the many blessings we have been given, and we all must remember that the flag does still stand for freedom, never forgetting the men that fought to give that right to us,” Ingersoll continued. “Please stand up, show up and show your love for your country on this Fourth of July. Celebrating this patriotic memorable day, America’s Independence, and the positive aspects of the United States. May God Bless America.”

Information for this story was provided by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Visitors Bureau of Highland County.