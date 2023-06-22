HPD passes Ohio standards certification

During the month of May 2023, the Hillsboro Police Department underwent final certification and recertification review by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services, Ohio Collaborative Community – Police Advisory Board.

On June 20, 2023, the police department received final agency certification covering vehicular pursuits. The agency also received recertifications in the following areas: use of force, recruitment, community engagement, body worn cameras, telecommunicator training, bias free policing and investigating employee misconduct.

The review process included an in-depth onsite review of the current departmental policies and the department’s adherence to established policies. The Hillsboro Police Department meets and/or exceeds the state of Ohio standards for law enforcement.

Submitted by Eric Daniels, Hillsboro police chief.