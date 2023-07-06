GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

June 25

Anthony Snyder, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and trespassing.

Frances Horney, 53, Wilmington, was issued a citation for a stop bar violation.

Angelica Munyon, 35, Leesburg, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

June 27

Dylan Campbell, 29, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and failure to maintain reasonable control.

Jonathan Birkhimer, 50, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

June 28

Joseph Snyder, 42, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

James Kelley, 49, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather White, 36, South Salem, was arrested for failure to appear.

June 29

Christopher Chaffin, 36, West Union, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

June 30

Daniel Fitzpatrick, 37, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Kristopher Toney, 46, Greenfield, was arrested for assault.

Kendyll Toney, 18, Greenfield, was arrested for assault.

July 1

Andreia Chaffins, 39, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and two headlights required.

Mekhi Coleman, 18, Leesburg, was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident (real estate) and reckless operation.

Scott Clay, 54, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.