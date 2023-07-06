HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

July 2

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 11000 block of Maple Trail after a report of a domestic disturbance. Charges are currently pending.

July 3

INCIDENT

A resident of the 11000 block of Maple Trail reported harassment.

July 4

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to the 10000 block of Elmhurst Trail after a report of trespassing. After investigation, it was determined that a person had been evicted they were trespassed from the property.

A resident of the 8200 block of U.S. Route 50 reported damage to a vehicle. This incident remains under investigation.