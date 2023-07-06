Sardinia society repairing fence

The Sardinia Historical Society began with informal gatherings of those who had lived in the town for decades to share their stories among themselves and with others. By 2014, it was organized with set meeting times, elected officers and a project: to repair and refurbish the vintage wrought iron fence that graced the front of the Sardinia Village Cemetery.

With the help of fundraisers and donations the original project was completed in 2015.

Now many of the monuments in the cemetery are in need of repair. The society was able to have half the work completed in 2022. In order to finish the project it will be fundraising at the Mt. Orab Kibler Lumber Grill Out on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local residents are invited that day for lunch with Kibler Lumber to raise funds.

Should anyone wish to make a direct donation Ohio 45171.

The Sardinia Historical Society meets the first Monday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Sardinia United Methodist Church, 105 S. Main St., Sardinia.

Submitted by Bea Feyman, Sardinia Historical Society.