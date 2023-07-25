Boat races this weekend at RFL

Racers throw up big rooster tails during a past hydroplane racing event on Rocky Fork Lake. This year’s races unfold Saturday and Sunday are can be viewed from both sides of the lake. Times-Gazette file photo

More than 60 boats in six different classes, plus a vintage class, will roar to life over the weekend when the annual Rumble in the Hills unfolds Friday evening through Sunday at Rocky Fork State Park.

The Sassafras Musical Festival will open the festival Friday evening with a concert in the East Shore area from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Racing will take place from approximately 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and a beer garden will be open both Saturday and Sunday with several other attractions.

“There will be food on both sides of the lake and some other kind of thing whether it’s chain saw art, kids games or something else, on both sides of the lake,” said Mike McGuire, the co-event coordinator along with his father, Joey McGuire of Joey’s Pizza. “We absolutely plan to grow this festival each year in both what we offer and the number spectators watching the races.”

There will be a fireworks show around dark on Saturday. New attractions this year include a Jeep rally on Saturday.

McGuire said he expects more than 60 boats in six different competitive classes, plus a vintage class. The competitive classes reach speeds up to 160 miles per hour and racers from Colorado, New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia have already committed to an appearance.

Food will be available in the East Shore area and off McCoppin Mill Road on the access road to the dam.

Following is the full schedule:

FRIDAY, JULY 28

6:30-8:30 p.m. — Live Music by Sick Serenity and Sycamore Grove and more at the East End Overlook.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

9 a.m. — Opening ceremony.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Racing (viewable from both sides of lake)

10 a.m. through dark — Food vendors on both sides of the lake.

12 -1:30 p.m. Jam Session/Open Mic – East End Overlook

1 p.m. — Kiddie Tractor Pull, Lucas Lane

10-3 p.m. — Face painting for the kids at the East End Overlook

1:30 p.m. — Kiddie Tractor Pull at the East End Overlook

2:00 p.m. — Magic Show – East End Overlook

2-3 p.m. — Live music – Steven Down – East End Overlook

3:30-4:30 p.m. — Live music – Shane Dylan – East End Overlook

4:30 p.m. — Joey’s Jeep Extravaganza – awards East End Overlook

5:30-7 p.m. Live music – Alex Kasznel — East End Overlook

7:30-9:30 p.m. — Live music – Missing November – East End Overlook

Fireworks – Dark

SUNDAY, JULY 30

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Racing (viewable from both sides of lake)

10 a.m. through dark — Food vendors on both sides of the lake

12-3 p.m. — Joey’s Classic Car Show – East End Overlook

12-1:00 p.m. Jam Session/Open Mic – East End Overlook

1-3 p.m. — Face painting — East End Overlook

1:30-4 p.m. — Live music – Timberlane Express – East End Overlook

1:30-3:30 p.m. Live Animal Adventure – Family Traditions Animal Adventure; Caricatures by Funny Face, East End Overlook

2 p.m. — Jake Lindsey Illusionist — East End Overlook

4:30 p.m. — Joey’s Classic Car Show Awards — East End Overlook

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.