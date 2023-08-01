Event organizers say more additions already in the works

A record number of 143 vehicles were registered Sunday for the annual Joey’s Classic Car Show held at the East Shore Area at Rocky Fork State Park. Two entries throw up large rooster tails during racing Sunday at the Rumble in the Hills hydroplane boat races at Rocky Fork Lake. Some boats reportedly reached speeds up to 160 mph. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

It was bigger and better than a year ago and event organizers Mike and Joey McGuire said their plan is to see that trend continue in the coming years for Thunder in the Hills, a relatively new name for hydroplane boat races that have been held at Rocky Fork State Park for 30-plus years.

The event included boat racing all day Saturday and Sunday, live entertainment throughout the show, kids games, vendors, a beer garden, a record car show, fireworks on Saturday night and more.

“The event was a success and the weather cooperated this year,” Mike McGuire said. “One boat came within two seconds of breaking a world record.”

The race course that circles two islands breaks up the wake and help boats slide faster across the water. It has long been a favorite course of the racers. Over the years more than 20 world records have been set on the course.

The car show was a pleasant surprise with a record number 143 vehicles being registered for the event. The primary sponsors for the show were Joey’s Pizza and FRS.

“The fireworks were outstanding with those in attendance saying that it is the best show in Highland County,” Joey McGuire said. “The Highland County Sheriff’s Office provided law enforcement this year. We would like to thank all the sponsors and volunteers that made the event possible.

“More exciting additions are already in the works for next year.”