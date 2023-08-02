ODOT seeking projects input

As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s environmental office is seeking public input for a bridge rehabilitation on S.R. 753 in Highland County.

It is proposed to rehabilitate the bridge over Rattlesnake Creek on S.R. 753 in Highland County, Ohio. The project is located between Snake Road and Paint Creek Road in a rural area of Madison and Paint townships. The existing bridge was built in 1967.

No streams will be impacted by the project.

No new right-of-way will be needed for the project.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project.

The state detour will be S.R. 753 to U.S. Route 50 to S.R. 41 to S.R. 28 to S.R. 753. The state detour is approximately 21 miles.

The funding for the project is 100% state. The environmental commitment date Dec. 31, 2023. The project is currently expected to be awarded Oct. 1, 2024.

As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s environmental office is seeking public input for a safety project to improve crosswalks on U.S. Route 50 and U.S. Route 62 in Hillsboro.

It is proposed to upgrade existing crosswalks in Hillsboro. The crosswalks at the Main Street and High Street intersection will be replaced with new high visibility crosswalks including new pavement markings, center median refuge islands, and solar powered pedestrian activated beacons.

The project will remove 15 parking spaces. East Main Street will lose four parking spots, South High Street will lose five parking spots and West Main Street will lose six parking spots.

No new right-of-way will be needed for the project.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

The funding for the project is federal and local. The environmental commitment date is Sept. 1, 2023. The project is currently expected to be awarded Jan. 12, 2024.

Written comments should be submitted by Aug. 31, 2023, or the deadline date that is posted on the we; or email Brandon.Beck@dot.ohio.gov.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.