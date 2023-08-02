Sanders a NJAS scholarship winner

These young ladies were the auxiliary’s female scholarship winners at the 2023 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) Awards Ceremony, July 7 in Grand Island, Neb. Pictured (l-r) are Julie Conover, American Angus Auxiliary president, presenting Lauren Wolter, Aviston, Illinois, first; Addison Cotton, York, Nebrska, second; Kady Vejraska, Omak, Washington, third; Eliza Patchin, Mitchellville, Iowa, fourth; Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, Ohio, fifth; and Karla Knapp, American Angus Auxiliary president-elect.

Photos by Pearls Pics