SSCC awards minority scholarship

Heather Boothby, NCB credit underwriter (far left); Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC president (left center); and Michelle Ward, NCB Human resources manager (far right), present the 2023-24 NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship to Jessilyn Gilman (right center). Cae’don Brennan and Anthony Houck, (not pictured) will also be awarded the NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year.

National Cooperative Bank (NCB) and the Southern State Community College Foundation have announced Jessilyn Gilman, Cae’don Brennan and Anthony Houck as recipients of the NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Gilman, a 2009 graduate of Eastern Brown High School, is pursuing a degree in Business Management as well as obtaining her Real Estate certification, with a career goal of opening her own business.

Brennan is a 2020 high school graduate, pursuing a degree in Accounting, with a career goal of becoming a CPA and working in the business sector for a renewable energy or software company.

A 2020 graduate of Greenfield McClain High School, Houck is pursuing a degree in Accounting with a career goal of working in the corporate business sector as a business consultant.

The NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship is awarded to deserving students attending Southern State Community College, with preference given to those majoring in Accounting, Business, or Computer Technology.

“NCB is proud to provide this scholarship which represents the Bank’s commitment to our community and an extension of our inclusive culture,” says Michelle Ward, Human Resources Manager, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fellow. “It was a pleasure to meet Jessilyn, one of the recipients of the NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship,” Ward adds.

To learn more about SSCC Foundation scholarship opportunities, please visit www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml.

For more information on the stewardship role of the SSCC Foundation, please visit www.sscc.edu/about/foundation.shtml.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.