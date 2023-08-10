Hillsboro gets jail time for fatal crash

Ison

WILMINGTON — A Hillsboro man has been sentenced to jail after causing a crash last year that resulted in the death of a Fayetteville woman jail time for vehicular homicide in August 2022.

On July 24, Derrick Ison Sr., 41, was sentenced to 180 days in jail in Clinton County Municipal Court after pleading guilty to a count of vehicular homicide.

Ison was charged in relation to a fatal crash on U.S. Route 68 in Washington Township that occurred in August 2022. The crash resulted in the death 59-year-old Bonita Christon of Fayetteville.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 GMC Sierra operated by Ison was driving southbound on U.S. 68. A 2007 Chevrolet Equinox operated by Christon was driving northbound on U.S. 68 when Ison drove left of center and struck Christon’s vehicle head-on, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Christon was pronounced deceased at the scene by Wilmington Fire/EMS.

Ison’s license was suspended from July 24 to Oct. 22. He was transported to to Highland County Jail due to a pending case there. Court reports indicate credit will be given toward this case while in the Highland County Jail. He was also fined $1,000 along with $170 court costs.

Also sentenced in Clinton County were:

• Sumer McCray, 30, of Hillsboro, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an OVI charge. McCray must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of OVI-under the influence and failure to control were dismissed.

• David Moore, 67, of New Vienna, four counts of dog at large, sentenced to 120 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs.

• Jai Kessinger, 46, of Lynchburg, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Kessinger must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. The court will suspend 50% of the fine if Kessinger completes drug/alcohol assessment.

• Todd Coleman, 34, of New Vienna, disorderly conduct, display of plates, fined $300, assessed $340 court costs. The offense was amended from an obstructing official business charge.