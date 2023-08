The Atomic Credit Union recently provided a $1,000 bronze level sponsorship to the Highland County Fair Board for its new 2023 livestock building on the fairgrounds. Accepting the award is Mark Baldwin, president of the fair board. Presenting the award is branch manager of the Atomic upcoming Hillsboro branch location, Tiffany Younker. The new branch will open this fall at 583 Harry Sauner Rd.

Submitted photo