HHS planning second annual Band Alumni Night

The Hillsboro High School Marching Band is planning its second annual Hillsboro High School Band Alumni Night during the high school’s homecoming pregame and halftime shows on Friday, Sept. 29.

Hillsboro hosts Washington Court House in a Frontier Athletic Conference contest starting at 7 p.m. at Richards Memorial Field.

“Last year we did our first annual one, and we did it on three weeks notice, and we had almost 50 people show up, so getting the word out a couple months ahead of time, I think this thing could get really huge,” said Hillsboro City Schools Director of Bands Kevin Grow.

“I would say 90 percent of them were Hillsboro alumni, and a couple of folks were community members that play instruments,” he said.

Hillsboro High School alumni who participated in the event included graduates from as far back as the ‘70s to people who graduated in 2021.

“We expect it to be a larger event now that people know about it,” said Grow.

The show will include performances of the Hillsboro High School fight song, “Bad Romance” and “Crazy Train”.

Participants are encouraged to attend a “putting it all together” practice at 4:30 p.m. the day of the event at the Hillsboro High School practice lot at 550 U.S. Route 62 South at the edge of Hillsboro.

Anyone interested in participating can find a registration form and other information by visiting https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1u3BrJqwdBp7W4GdPQbZi2VImjtq7iE0C?usp=drive_link.

