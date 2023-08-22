Hillsboro tennis dumps Blanchester

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School tennis team dropped a non-league match Monday to Hillsboro 4-1 on the BHS courts.

“It was good to get a match like that out of the way before we return to league play (Tuesday),” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “We were missing a couple of players, so it was a good chance to get some people in different spots and get a couple of different people in the lineup.”

Sexton commended the play of the singles trio despite coming up on the short end of tough battles.

“I thought Lilly (Bates) took another step forward in her development,” he said. “She was down 6-2, 3-0 before battling back to end up losing 7-5 in the second. I think she added another tool to her toolbox that will help her this year. Lydia and Breanna competed well against more experienced opponents higher in the lineup.”

Sexton said Taylor Baker and Greta Quigley at first doubles played a solid match against an aggressive pairing from Hillsboro.

SUMMARY

Monday, Aug. 21, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Hillsboro 4, Blanchester 1

Record: Blanchester 3-2 overall

Singles

1: Scarlett Studebaker (H) d. Lilly Bates 6-2, 7-5

2: Aly Johnson (H) d. Lydia Siler 6-3, 6-0

3: Jenna Hart (H) d. Breanna Weldon 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

1: Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley (B) d. Kallie Sharp, Keyle Johnson 6-2, 7-5

2: Natalie Tharp, Adalyn Gaines (H) d. Ryan Maines, Jenna Pelosi 6-0, 6-0

Exhibition

Hannah Perry, Sydney Woodall (B) lost 4-6

Abby Thomas, Grace Jones (B) lost 1-8