Highland County 4-H was well represented at the Ohio State Fair. Members are very busy this time of year, but they were able to catch a few for a quick photo with some of their awards. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Emma Sanderson, Christian Cummings, Brayden Cummings, Mallory Holbrook, Mason Brault and Emmy Hawkins; (back row, l-r) Blake Herdman, Maddie Brault and Brianna Foxx.

Submitted story