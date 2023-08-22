McClain blanks youthful East Clinton squad 3-0

LEES CREEK — After graduating a large senior class earlier this spring, the East Clinton volleyball team is going through a few growing pains.
On Monday, the Astros lost to the visiting McClain Lady Tigers 3-0.
“We are still playing very young and making fixable mistakes,” East Clinton coach Sarah Sodini said. “The girls hustled and worked together well and they kept their spirits high, but we missed 14 serves and struggled on serve-receive. You can’t win a volleyball game without those two pieces not working.”
Makayla Seaman played well, Sodini said, while Karsyn Jamison led with seven kills and six aces. Cheyenne Reed had eight assists and Sydney Beiting had seven digs.
SUMMARY
Aug 21, 2023
@East Clinton High School
McClain 3, East Clinton 0
Emily Arnold 2 kills, 3 aces, 6 assists, 1 block
Taylor Barton 1 ace, 1 assist, 3 digs
Sydney Beiting 1 ace, 7 digs
Hadlie Clark 1 dig
Karsyn Jamison 7 kills, 6 aces, 1 block, 3 digs
Colie Murarescu 2 kills
Cheyenne Reed 2 kills, 1 ace, 8 assists, 4 digs
Abbi Reynolds 1 kill, 1 dig
Lauren Runyon 3 kills, 3 digs
Liz Schiff 1 ace, 2 digs