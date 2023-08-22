McClain blanks youthful East Clinton squad 3-0

McClain’s Bryan Butterbaugh (13) attempts a pass while teammate Katie Cook looks on. Elizabeth Clark | AIM Media Midwest

LEES CREEK — After graduating a large senior class earlier this spring, the East Clinton volleyball team is going through a few growing pains.

On Monday, the Astros lost to the visiting McClain Lady Tigers 3-0.

“We are still playing very young and making fixable mistakes,” East Clinton coach Sarah Sodini said. “The girls hustled and worked together well and they kept their spirits high, but we missed 14 serves and struggled on serve-receive. You can’t win a volleyball game without those two pieces not working.”

Makayla Seaman played well, Sodini said, while Karsyn Jamison led with seven kills and six aces. Cheyenne Reed had eight assists and Sydney Beiting had seven digs.

SUMMARY

Aug 21, 2023

@East Clinton High School

McClain 3, East Clinton 0

Emily Arnold 2 kills, 3 aces, 6 assists, 1 block

Taylor Barton 1 ace, 1 assist, 3 digs

Sydney Beiting 1 ace, 7 digs

Hadlie Clark 1 dig

Karsyn Jamison 7 kills, 6 aces, 1 block, 3 digs

Colie Murarescu 2 kills

Cheyenne Reed 2 kills, 1 ace, 8 assists, 4 digs

Abbi Reynolds 1 kill, 1 dig

Lauren Runyon 3 kills, 3 digs

Liz Schiff 1 ace, 2 digs