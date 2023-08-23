HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Chaise Hall, 32, Otway, was cited for driving under suspension.

Betty Mootz, 57, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Charles Turner, 26, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

INCIDENTS

At 12:44 a.m., the police department was dispatched to the 800 block of Treewood Drive in reference to a report of threatening text messages. This report is under investigation.

At 10:32 a.m., the police department received a complaint of a 14-year being assaulted. This report is under investigation.

At 4:15 pm., the department received a call Walmart in reference to a theft. A report was taken at the scene and the incident is under investigation.

At 5 p.m., the department investigated a private property crash in the parking lot of KFC. No one was injured.