HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Aug. 20

INCIDENTS/CHARGES

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Fern Lane after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, it was determined to be a verbal altercation and the parties separated for the evening.

A resident of the 11000 block of Ladd Lane advised a female had been shot. After investigation, Curtis R. Ford, 36, Leesburg, was charged with domestic violence and felonious assault.

Aug. 21

INCIDENTS/CHARGES

Deputies responded to the 2500 block of North Taylorsville Road after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, it was determined that a male had left prior to deputies arriving. Charges are pending.

A deputy responded to the 300 block of Pearl Street, Lynchburg, after a report of an unruly juvenile.

Aug. 22

INCIDENT/CHARGE

A resident of the 9400 block of Grimsley Road reported being harassed. After investigation, Chelsea D. Rose, 33, Washington C.H., was charged with aggravated menacing.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Darrell J. Castle, 22, Peebles, driving under suspension.

Gregg H. Belyeu, 57, Lynchburg, speeding.

Curtis D. Pollock, 57, Bainbridge, driving under suspension.

Ryan V. Van-Fleet, 41, Mount Orab, disorderly conduct.