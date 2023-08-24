Hillsboro native writes military book

This is a picture of the cover of Brad Nelson’s new book “Pre-Deployment Guidebook, from a Christian’s Perspective”. Nelson

Hillsboro native Brad Nelson has announced the release of his first book “Pre-Deployment Guidebook, from a Christian’s Perspective”.

“While deployed to Afghanistan in 2021, God inspired me to chronicle the hardships I experienced and missteps made throughout my two pre-deployment stints and family preparation thereof,” Nelson said. “Subsequently, this book emerged to help service-members of all branches and their loving families, regardless of religious affiliation or beliefs, to sidestep the obstacles that entangled my family and I, and help set the stage for a well-thought out pre-deployment experience and rewarding tour. My website (bradnelsonphd.com) provides additional detail.

“I know my beloved hometown boasts many proud veterans, residents who may currently serve within the Reserves/National Guard, or may be considering service to our great nation. That said, I’m hopeful they, along with their loving families, will find this book to be an indispensable resource.

The book is currently available via Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Nelson lived in Hillsboro until he was 11 then moved to New York where he graduated from high school, attended college and eventually joined the military. He is is an active duty service member and contract negotiator with the Presidential and Executive Airlift Directorate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he acquires and supports the current and next generation presidential and executive airlift fleet.

He can be reached at brad.d.nelson@icloud.com.