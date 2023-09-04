Royalty crowned

Highland County 2023 Fair king and queen Brendan Hagar and Kathryn Ogden are flanked by queen’s attendants Addyston Knauff (left) and Emily Hawkins (right).

For both king Brendan Hagar and queen Kathryn Ogden it was the opportunity to help others that made them want to enter the 2023 Highland County Fair King and Queen contests where they both came out on top Sunday on the opening day of the fair.

“I really wanted to take a step up in my 4-H experience. I wanted to see how well I could benefit the community as fair queen,” Ogden said.

Because she is usually showing poultry during the queen contest, Ogden said Sunday was the first time she got to see the contest from beginning to end. She said her family helped by getting her birds checked in and weighed in this year while she was competing in the queen contest.

When the names of the first two attendants were announced and she had not heard her name Sunday, Ogden said she was nervous and didn’t think she would be crowned queen, largely because her competitors were fantastic to be around and great public speakers.

In answer to one of the impromptu questions she was asked, Ogden said this year’s fair theme “There’s Magic in the Air at the Highland County Fair” is reflected in all her parents have done for her over her 10-year 4-H career, and in the memories made during the fair.

Hagar said he wanted to give being crowned king another shot this year after coming up short a year ago.

“It’s a lot of work, but I wanted to be able to do that again this year because there’s a lot of kids that need help and I want to show them what they’re capable of doing,” Hagar said. “It’s my last year and I look forward to enjoying that and what I hope will be one of the great experiences of my lifetime.”

Hagar is a 2023 graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School. He is the son of Amy Hagar and Jon Hilliard and has been a member of the Highlands Best 4-H Club for 12 years. He has shown goats for 10 years and has widened his 4-H education by completing a large variety of special interest projects. He plans on enlisting in the Army.

Ogden in a 10-year member of Highland County 4-H. She serves on the Highland County Jr. Leaders Club as vice president, the Family and Consumer Science Board as vice president, Jr. Fair Board, and is treasurer for the Concord Jr. Farmers. Alongside 4-H, Ogden also serves on the Ohio State Teen Leadership Council as a committee member, served a term on the Ohio State Fashion Board, and is a member of the ODNR Conservation Teen Advisory Council. Through Hillsboro High School, she is the section leader of the Hillsboro High School Drumline, a member of the symphonic band and pep band, PR officer of the symphonic choir, a member of the Hillsboro High School FFA Chapter, and has been inducted into the National Thespian Society through her participation in musicals and plays.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.