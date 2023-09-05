Gas prices continue holiday rise

This photo shows the cost of a gallon of gas Tuesday morning at United Dairy Farmers in Hillsboro. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Gas prices have continued to go up following Labor Day weekend even after a spike already occurred in mid-August, according to a news release from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

In Hillsboro, when The Times-Gazette last reported on gas prices on Aug. 15, 2023, the price at one location was $3.58, whereas now at the same location it is $3.62.

That climb has also been seen statewide, according to AAA.

AAA said Ohio had the 33rd highest gas price of all of the states in the county plus Washington, D.C. The site said Ohio’s average price per gallon was $3.592 as of Tuesday. That is a rise from one week ago when the price per gallon was $3.550, according to AAA. One month ago, the average gas price $3.448 per gallon.

“With visits to the pump rather flat and the price of oil hovering around the $80 per barrel mark, the national average for a gallon of gas will likely stay where it is through this holiday weekend,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said. “Hurricane Idalia may cause regional price jumps due to station damage, flooded roads and power outages, but as in past years, these things are usually fixed in a few weeks.”

The release said new information from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said gas demand rose from 8.91 million barrels per day to 9.07 million b/d as the total domestic gasoline stock fell to 217.4 million bbl.

The release said that even though demand increased, the variance of oil prices “limited” the price increases to a small amount.

“At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 47 cents to settle at $81.63,” the AAA news release said. “Oil prices rose yesterday amid ongoing concern Hurricane Idalia would interrupt fuel supply in the Southeast. However, some fuel terminals have resumed operations, and more are expected in the coming days as storms subside and damage assessments can be undertaken. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased significantly from 433.5 to 422.9 million bbl.”

The lowest area gas prices, according to GasBuddy on Tuesday, were:

* Chillicothe — The lowest price was $3.49 at Murphy USA.

* Greenfield — The lowest price was $3.45 at multiple places.

* Hillsboro — The lowest price was $3.55 at Murphy USA.

* Mount Orab — The lowest price was $3.59 at Sunoco.

* Wilmington — The lowest price was $3.49 at multiple places.

