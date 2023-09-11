HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 5

ACCIDENT

At approximately 5:44 p.m., the police department responded to the area of North West Street near John Street to a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Payton Heizer, 25, of Seaman, and Kara Claytor, 60, of Peebles, were both traveling southbound on North West Street near the area of John Street. Claytor began to slow his vehicle due to traffic ahead when Heizer’s vehicle struck Claytor’s vehicle in a rear-end type collision. No injuries were reported on the scene. Heizer was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Sept. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Randy Demmary, 42, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Dawn Wright, 49, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Claudia Perez, 34, of Washington Court House, was cited for no operator’s license.

Brad Kelch, 44, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Heith Butler, 56, of Lynchburg, was cited for expired plates.