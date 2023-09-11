Scenes from the 2023 Highland County Fair

Carson Bickel, the son of Donald and Jackie Bickel, takes a snooze atop of his cow, Mouse. Carson won first place in his age group at the open dairy show. Submitted photo Kami Collinss (left) with the Lynchburg-Clay FFA and Heather Burba pose with their goats. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette Ryan Horneschemeier tries his luck on the climbing wall. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette A rider navigates the barrels at the 2023 Highland County Fair. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette Steve Patton (front, center) gives instructions during a rabbit show. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette Contestants take part in a trivia contest that was part of this year’s fair. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette Highland County Fair Queen Kathryn Ogden (right) sings the national anthem before a sale. Also pictured is Highland County Fair Board member Steve Patton. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette A red flag is raised during the demolition derby, Ann Runyon-Elam | The Times-Gazette Sidney Sanders was presented with the Bob Shanks Outstanding Youth Award that provides a scholarship with the hope that the recipient will return to Highland County to work in the agricultural field. Sanders (left) is pictured with OSU Extension Educator Kathy Bruynis. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Local OSU Extension Educator Kathy Bruynis is pictured after receiving a pie in the face between sales Friday at the fair after winning a contest. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Carson Bickel, the son of Donald and Jackie Bickel, takes a snooze atop of his cow, Mouse. Carson won first place in his age group at the open dairy show.

Kami Collinss (left) with the Lynchburg-Clay FFA and Heather Burba pose with their goats.

Ryan Horneschemeier tries his luck on the climbing wall.

A rider navigates the barrels at the 2023 Highland County Fair.

Steve Patton (front, center) gives instructions during a rabbit show.

Contestants take part in a trivia contest that was part of this year’s fair.

Highland County Fair Queen Kathryn Ogden (right) sings the national anthem before a sale. Also pictured is Highland County Fair Board member Steve Patton.

A red flag is raised during the demolition derby,

Sidney Sanders was presented with the Bob Shanks Outstanding Youth Award that provides a scholarship with the hope that the recipient will return to Highland County to work in the agricultural field. Sanders (left) is pictured with OSU Extension Educator Kathy Bruynis.

Local OSU Extension Educator Kathy Bruynis is pictured after receiving a pie in the face between sales Friday at the fair after winning a contest.