Grand champions sell at 2023 county fair

Colton Boggess sold his Grand Champion Market Beef for $3,250 at the fair. The buyers were: A-1 Tree Care, Belles Farm Animal Veterinary Services, Cummings Cattle, First State Bank, FoxxF encing LLC, Heritage Meat Company, Hostetler, Rick and Rachel, Murphy Farms Freezer Beef, Willie & amp; Brooke Murphy, Sherwood Auto & amp; Campers, Sponcil Farms Hay & amp; Straw, The Porch Carryout And Grill, Ventura Feed and Country Store, Westview Motors. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Sophie Young’s Grand Champion Market Lamb sold for $4,800. The buyers included: AJ Strasinger Trucking, Beechwood Pizza & amp; Carryout, Bickle Insurance Services, Bohrer Veterinary Services, Edenfield Trucking, Fayette Veterinary Hospital, First State Bank, Gilliland Farms, Merchants National Bank - Greenfield, Mootz, Nathan — LGSeeds, Mustard Trucking, Ralph Bloom Trucking LLC, Service Master, Shelly Materials, ShowSkinz, South Central Power Co., Southern Hills Community Bank, Hillsboro, State Farm Insurance-ScottFaulconer, Stratton, Brandon & amp; Nicholle, Ventura Feed and Country Store, VFW Post 9094, Whites Meat & amp; Deli, Willey & amp; Son, Young, Shawn and Family, Young, Wilbur & amp; Laura. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette Samuel Hamilton’s Grand Champion Market Dairy Goat sold for $1,500. It was purchased by: Arrick’s Propane, Elcook Limousine, Hamilton Farm Trucking, Hamilton Insurance Agency, Lynchburg Veterinary Clinic, State Farm Insurance-Scott Faulconer, The DickeyG roup Realtors, Ventura Feed and Country Store. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

