Conlon dominates photography awards

Nancy Roosa won Reserve Best of Show Digital. Submitted photo Jeff Sunderland won Best of Show Class F. Submitted photo Shawn Conlon (left) was numerous photography awards at the fair. He is pictured with judge Eric Wright. Submitted photo Tina Roe (right) won Best of Class E. She is pictured with judge Eric Wright. Submitted photo

Winners in the photography department at the 2023 Highland County Fair included the following:

Best of Show Traditional: Shawn Conlon (A-4 Human).

Reserve Best of Show Traditional: Shawn Conlon (D-1 Spring/Summer)

Best of Show Digital: Shawn Conlon (H-7 Computer Paint)

Reserve Best of Show Digital: Nancy Roosa (H-7 Composite)

Best of Show Class A: Shawn Conlon (A-4 Human)

Best of Show Class B: Shawn Conlon (B-4 Sports)

Best of Show Class C: Shawn Conlon (C-5 Scene of Nature)

Best of Show Class D: Shawn Conlon (D-1 Spring or Summer)

Best of Show Class E: Tina Roe (E-2 Farm Animal)

Best of Show Class F: Jeff Sunderland (F-1 Human Candid)

Best of Show Class G: Shawn Conlon (G-2 Humorous Story)

Best of Show Class H: Shawn Conlon (H-3 Computer Paint)

The show was judged by Eric Wright of Dayton.

Submitted by Donald Edenfield.