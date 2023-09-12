Conlon dominates photography awards

Winners in the photography department at the 2023 Highland County Fair included the following:
Best of Show Traditional: Shawn Conlon (A-4 Human).
Reserve Best of Show Traditional: Shawn Conlon (D-1 Spring/Summer)
Best of Show Digital: Shawn Conlon (H-7 Computer Paint)
Reserve Best of Show Digital: Nancy Roosa (H-7 Composite)
Best of Show Class A: Shawn Conlon (A-4 Human)
Best of Show Class B: Shawn Conlon (B-4 Sports)
Best of Show Class C: Shawn Conlon (C-5 Scene of Nature)
Best of Show Class D: Shawn Conlon (D-1 Spring or Summer)
Best of Show Class E: Tina Roe (E-2 Farm Animal)
Best of Show Class F: Jeff Sunderland (F-1 Human Candid)
Best of Show Class G: Shawn Conlon (G-2 Humorous Story)
Best of Show Class H: Shawn Conlon (H-3 Computer Paint)
The show was judged by Eric Wright of Dayton.
Submitted by Donald Edenfield.